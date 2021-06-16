Azerbaijani liberated lands to be restored and new Karabakh region to be created - Turkish president
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
The Azerbaijani lands liberated from the Armenian occupation will be restored and a new Nagorno-Karabakh region will be created, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.
Erdogan made the remark at a special session of the Azerbaijani parliament.
