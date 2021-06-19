Azerbaijani FM talks Second Karabakh war with Somalian FM (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 20:36)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Somalia Mohamed Abdirizak within the participation in Turkey’s Antalya Diplomacy Forum on June 18, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Bayramov spoke about the situation following the 44-day second Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh war.

The Azerbaijani minister added that non-resident ambassador for the Federal Republic of Somalia accredited to the Republic of Azerbaijan visited Azerbaijan’s Aghdam city liberated from the Armenian occupation on June 13, where he personally saw the scale of the destruction committed by Armenia.

The minister stressed that Somalia has always supported Azerbaijan’s fair position based on international law.

The ministers discussed the issues of cooperation within the international organizations, stressed the importance of high-level visits between the two countries.

The views on other issues of mutual interest were exchanged during the meeting.