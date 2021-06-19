Azerbaijani FM meets with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Communities of Guinea-Bissau (PHOTO)

Details added: the first version posted on 20:42 (JUNE 18 )

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a bilateral meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Communities of Guinea-Bissau Suzi Barbosa in Antalya, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The relations between Azerbaijan and Guinea were discussed during the meeting held within the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

“In the course of the meeting, the ministers expressed satisfaction with the level of relations between Azerbaijan and Guinea-Bissau, based on mutual respect and support, and stressed the importance of mutual high-level visits in terms of further deepening ties,” the MFA said.

According to the foreign ministry, the sides exchanged views on the current situation in the region, the fulfillment of trilateral statements, as well as on recent tensions on the border.

Bayramov spoke about the aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan, its non-constructive approach to the settlement of the [Nagorno-Karabakh] conflict over the past 28 years, war and crimes against humanity, including the crimes committed by this country against the civilian population of Azerbaijan during the 44-day Second Karabakh War.

Touching upon the post-conflict phase and the current situation in the region, the Azerbaijani foreign minister spoke about the situation in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation, mine danger and its consequences, restoration and construction work, plans for future development.

In turn, Barbosa highly appreciated the cooperation between the two countries within international organizations, noting the successful cooperation both in bilateral and multilateral formats.

The parties also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.