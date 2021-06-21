Delegation of Azerbaijani defense ministry to participate in int’l conference in Moscow

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21

The delegation led by Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Lieutenant General Karim Valiyev, left for Moscow to participate in the ninth Conference on International Security to be held on June 22-24, Trend reports on June 21 referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The issues of global and regional security will be discussed at the international conference organized by the Russian Ministry of Defense.