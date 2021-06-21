Azerbaijan believes Armenian authorities to draw correct conclusions having analyzed cause of internal crisis – FM (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 13:41)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan believes that having analyzed the cause of the internal crisis, the Armenian authorities will draw the correct conclusions, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said.

Bayramov made the remark at a joint press conference with Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi, Trend reports on June 21.

The Azerbaijani minister reminded that the snap parliamentary election was held in Armenia on June 20 and a government is expected to be formed.

Bayramov stressed that many people see the cause of the crisis in Armenia in the defeat in the war [second Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh war].

The Azerbaijani minister stressed that the reason for the deep crisis in Armenia, which has been violating international law for decades, is connected with its attempts to change the internationally recognized borders of countries by using force and its aggressive policy.

"The sooner it is recognized that there is no alternative to the relations based on the norms and principles of international law for the normal development of the regional countries, the sooner a good result will be achieved," Bayramov said.

Bayramov stressed that Azerbaijan's position on this issue is known.

"Azerbaijan supports the restoration of relations based on the inviolability of borders and respect for territorial integrity, relying on the norms and principles of international law,” the Azerbaijani minister. “Armenia's decision on this issue is its choice. We, in turn, believe that there is no alternative to the above-mentioned issue."