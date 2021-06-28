Official visit of the delegation of the Milli Mejlis of Azerbaijan to Hungary begins

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28

Trend:

On June 28, a parliamentary delegation headed by the chairman of the Milli Mejlis (parliament) of Azerbaijan, Sahiba Gafarova, arrived in the capital of Hungary, Budapest, Trend reports citing in the press and public relations department of the Milli Majlis.

At the Liszt Ferenc Airport in Budapest, the Azerbaijani delegation was met by the head of the friendship group of the parliaments of Hungary and Azerbaijan Attila Tilki, the head of the inter-parliamentary relations department of the Hungarian parliament Lajos Kohari, the Azerbaijani ambassador to Hungary Vilayat Guliyev and other officials.

Official meetings of the delegation of the Milli Mejlis will take place in Budapest tomorrow.