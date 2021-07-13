Azerbaijani MFA extends condolences to Iraq regarding death of people in hospital fire
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13
Trend:
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expressed condolences to Iraqi authorities in connection with death of the local citizens in the fire at a hospital in the city of Nasiriyah, Trend reports on July 13.
"Deeply saddened by a deadly blaze at the Al-Hussein hospital in Nasiriyah city of Iraq. Our heartfelt condolences go to the families of the victims of a fire and the People of Iraq. We stand together with the Government and People of Iraq in these hard times," the ministry said on Twitter.
As a result of a fire that occurred in a hospital in Nasiriyah, where coronavirus patients were treated, about 60 people died.
