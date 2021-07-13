Historic “Bandung principles” fully coincide with Azerbaijan’s foreign policy priorities - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13

Trend:

The historic “Bandung principles” promoting respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity of all countries, non-interference in the internal affairs, among others, fully coincide with Azerbaijan’s foreign policy priorities, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing a Mid-term Ministerial Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement held in a video format, Trend reports.

“This year we celebrate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of our Movement, being the largest political institution after the UN General Assembly,” President Aliyev added. “Complex global challenges have further increased the relevance of our Movement as advocating for peace, multilateralism and global solidarity lies in the core of the NAM.”

“Therefore, 10 years ago, Azerbaijan joined the NAM family,” President Aliyev added. “In a short period of time, our country gained great respect and confidence in the Movement. In 2016, we were entrusted to chair the NAM for the term of 2019-2022 with a unanimous decision of all Member States.”

“In October 2019, Azerbaijan successfully held the 18th NAM Summit in Baku where we took over the chairmanship,” the president said. “In my statement at the Summit, I stressed that Azerbaijan would take tangible steps to protect the legitimate interests of the NAM countries in the international arena, and to defend justice and international law.”