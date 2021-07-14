Azerbaijan to chair Non-Aligned Movement for another year

Politics 14 July 2021 18:47 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan to chair Non-Aligned Movement for another year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14

Trend:

Azerbaijan will chair the Non-Aligned Movement for another year, Trend reports on July 14 with reference to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Azerbaijan, whose 3-year chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement is due to expire in 2022, responded positively to the appeal of the member states of the Non-Aligned Movement to extend the chairmanship for another 1 year after Uganda, which will become the next chair of the Movement, announced that it can take over the chairmanship 1 year later.

