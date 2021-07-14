Azerbaijan to chair Non-Aligned Movement for another year
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14
Trend:
Azerbaijan will chair the Non-Aligned Movement for another year, Trend reports on July 14 with reference to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.
Azerbaijan, whose 3-year chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement is due to expire in 2022, responded positively to the appeal of the member states of the Non-Aligned Movement to extend the chairmanship for another 1 year after Uganda, which will become the next chair of the Movement, announced that it can take over the chairmanship 1 year later.
Latest
Tbilisi Mayor's visit to Baku contributes to further deepening of Georgian-Azerbaijani relations - expert
Advisory Services Agreement signed between Islamic Corporation for Development of Private Sector and Uzbek Orient Finans Bank
Azerbaijani public prosecutor asks for long-year imprisonment of mercenary who fought in Karabakh for Armenia
Victims give testimony at trial in Baku over Armenian terrorists who tortured Azerbaijani captives (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani president attends ceremony to give out apartments and cars to families of martyrs and war disabled in Khojasan settlement (PHOTO)
Over 5,000 members of families of martyrs and disabled during war attracted to self-employment program – President Aliyev
Azerbaijan resolving employment issues of war participants and private sector responds positively to appeals - President Aliyev
State provided 10 thousand families of martyrs and veterans with apartments, private houses - President Aliyev
Baku court announces data of next trial over Armenians accused of espionage against Azerbaijan (PHOTO)