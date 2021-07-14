State always pays great attention to this category of people – not in word but in deed - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14

The state always pays great attention to this category of people – not in word but in deed, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said attending a ceremony to give out apartments and cars to families of martyrs and war disabled in Khojasan settlement, Trend reports.

"A new residential compound for the families of martyrs and war disabled is being commissioned today," the president said. "This compound consists of 810 apartments, so it is a large compound. I have just inspected it, the conditions are very positive, very good."

"Apartments are bright and spacious, a school for 620 people and a kindergarten are ready for operation," the president said. "In other words, there are all the opportunities for a comfortable life here. This place will be home to martyr families and disabled veterans of the Karabakh war."

"The state always pays great attention to this category of people – not in word but in deed," the president said. "This is also confirmed by figures. A lot has been done in this area in recent years. If we take this compound into account, 10,000 martyr families and those disabled in the war have been provided with apartments and private houses by the state, and this process continues."

"Last year, in 2020, we achieved the greatest result in this direction – 1,572 martyr families and disabled veterans of the Karabakh war were provided with houses and apartments," the president said. "In fact, I said last year that we had to provide our citizens with more houses and apartments in 2021, and today we are seeing the results of that."

"This year, about 3,000 martyr families and disabled veterans of the Karabakh war will be provided with houses and apartments," the president said. "More than 1,300 families of this category have already been provided with apartments, including this residential compound."

"At the same time, we have been providing veterans of the Karabakh war with private cars for many years," the president said. "Several cars will be presented today, so a total of 7,200 cars have been presented to people of this category."

"By citing these figures, I want to show again that the work done in this area in Azerbaijan is exemplary," the president said. "I do not want to compare our country with any other, but life and the work we are doing show that the policy Azerbaijan is pursuing in this area is the most humane policy, the fairest and the most honest policy. Because the family members of our heroic sons who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland must be taken care of by the state, and we are seeing that today."

"Veterans who have lost their health and have been injured should be taken care of by all government agencies, and we are making sure that this is the case," the president said. "I must also say that the principles we apply to this area are quiet. Because there have been wars and conflicts in many countries, but I do not know of a country that would pay so much attention to the relatives of people who lost their lives in war."

"Armenia also suffered losses in the war, they lost two to three times more than us in the second Karabakh war," the president said. "But has a single apartment been given to a family of those who died in the war? No! Has a car been provided? No! They haven’t given anyone a single hut. In other words, this shows that we are pursuing a policy in this area that meets national interests in the true sense of the word. Because our policy is centered on the citizens of Azerbaijan. Citizens of the most vulnerable categories should be taken care of by the state in the first place."

"Today, we are also resolving the problems of civilians who lost their homes and relatives as a result of the cowardly Armenian fire during the war," the president said. "Everyone knows that Armenia fired on civilians, committed war crimes, used banned weapons, including white phosphorus bombs, when it was unable to resist us on the battlefield during the war."

"This has already been proven. It used long-range ballistic missiles, killing more than 100 civilians and destroying thousands of homes and businesses," the president said. "Today, construction work is underway in all our cities and districts that have been destroyed. New houses are being built by the state, individual houses are being built, and these houses will be much better than the previous ones."

"This shows again that we are pursuing the right policy in this direction, and this policy fully meets the interests of the Azerbaijani people," the president said. "The state always takes care of the people disabled during the second Karabakh war. Issues of employment of our disabled war veterans are being addressed, and I am very glad that the private sector is responding positively to our call, which is only natural."

"The state has done a lot for the development of the private sector and for the activities of entrepreneurs," the president said. "Now the private sector and entrepreneurs should and do show their social responsibility. More than 200 entrepreneurs have joined the employment marathon and 160 disabled war veterans have already been employed."

"This is also an innovation," the president said. "The holding of employment marathons for this category of people reflects both the state policy and the maturity of our society, of course. Entrepreneurs have also joined this initiative with great enthusiasm, and I am confident that the scope of this initiative will continue to expand."

"As you know, a large-scale self-employment program has been implemented in our country in recent years," the president said. "Every year, we provide tools for those who want to be self-employed, and their number is growing. This year, there are plans that 16,000 people will be involved in the self-employment program."

"The state will provide them with funds, and thus they will be able to provide for their future themselves," the president said. "Among the 16,000 people involved in the self-employment program, more than 5,000 are martyr families and disabled veterans of the Karabakh war. In other words, this is an issue that is always in the spotlight."

"We have ordered the most modern prostheses for our servicemen who lost their hands, arms and legs in the war, and these prostheses are already being utilized," the president said. "About 100 disabled veterans of the second Karabakh war have already been provided with the highest quality prostheses produced by the world's leading companies, and these prostheses bring them back to normal life."

"With the help of these prostheses, a person can live normally, walk, run and even play football," the president said. "This is what we are doing. Of course, in addition to all these large-scale programs and initiatives, social payments have been made to 8,400 people who took part in the war."

"We have already established several rehabilitation centers, and our wounded servicemen are recovering there," the president said. "These are very large-scale and costly programs. But we are doing and will continue to do that. All the families of martyrs and disabled veterans of the Karabakh war should know that we are always with them – not in word but in deed."

"After all, everything is measured by deeds," the president said. "It is very easy to say good words, we have heard that, and during the second Karabakh war all our words reflected the truth. The Armenian side deceived its citizens, shamelessly lied, and it is now suffering from that. But our words are true. The words we give are fulfilled. All the promises made so far, including the restoration of our territorial integrity, have been fulfilled."