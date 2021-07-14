State always pays great attention to this category of people – not in word but in deed - President Aliyev

Politics 14 July 2021 20:53 (UTC+04:00)
State always pays great attention to this category of people – not in word but in deed - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14

Trend:

The state always pays great attention to this category of people – not in word but in deed, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said attending a ceremony to give out apartments and cars to families of martyrs and war disabled in Khojasan settlement, Trend reports.

"A new residential compound for the families of martyrs and war disabled is being commissioned today," the president said. "This compound consists of 810 apartments, so it is a large compound. I have just inspected it, the conditions are very positive, very good."

"Apartments are bright and spacious, a school for 620 people and a kindergarten are ready for operation," the president said. "In other words, there are all the opportunities for a comfortable life here. This place will be home to martyr families and disabled veterans of the Karabakh war."

"The state always pays great attention to this category of people – not in word but in deed," the president said. "This is also confirmed by figures. A lot has been done in this area in recent years. If we take this compound into account, 10,000 martyr families and those disabled in the war have been provided with apartments and private houses by the state, and this process continues."

"Last year, in 2020, we achieved the greatest result in this direction – 1,572 martyr families and disabled veterans of the Karabakh war were provided with houses and apartments," the president said. "In fact, I said last year that we had to provide our citizens with more houses and apartments in 2021, and today we are seeing the results of that."

"This year, about 3,000 martyr families and disabled veterans of the Karabakh war will be provided with houses and apartments," the president said. "More than 1,300 families of this category have already been provided with apartments, including this residential compound."

"At the same time, we have been providing veterans of the Karabakh war with private cars for many years," the president said. "Several cars will be presented today, so a total of 7,200 cars have been presented to people of this category."

"By citing these figures, I want to show again that the work done in this area in Azerbaijan is exemplary," the president said. "I do not want to compare our country with any other, but life and the work we are doing show that the policy Azerbaijan is pursuing in this area is the most humane policy, the fairest and the most honest policy. Because the family members of our heroic sons who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland must be taken care of by the state, and we are seeing that today."

"Veterans who have lost their health and have been injured should be taken care of by all government agencies, and we are making sure that this is the case," the president said. "I must also say that the principles we apply to this area are quiet. Because there have been wars and conflicts in many countries, but I do not know of a country that would pay so much attention to the relatives of people who lost their lives in war."

"Armenia also suffered losses in the war, they lost two to three times more than us in the second Karabakh war," the president said. "But has a single apartment been given to a family of those who died in the war? No! Has a car been provided? No! They haven’t given anyone a single hut. In other words, this shows that we are pursuing a policy in this area that meets national interests in the true sense of the word. Because our policy is centered on the citizens of Azerbaijan. Citizens of the most vulnerable categories should be taken care of by the state in the first place."

"Today, we are also resolving the problems of civilians who lost their homes and relatives as a result of the cowardly Armenian fire during the war," the president said. "Everyone knows that Armenia fired on civilians, committed war crimes, used banned weapons, including white phosphorus bombs, when it was unable to resist us on the battlefield during the war."

"This has already been proven. It used long-range ballistic missiles, killing more than 100 civilians and destroying thousands of homes and businesses," the president said. "Today, construction work is underway in all our cities and districts that have been destroyed. New houses are being built by the state, individual houses are being built, and these houses will be much better than the previous ones."

"This shows again that we are pursuing the right policy in this direction, and this policy fully meets the interests of the Azerbaijani people," the president said. "The state always takes care of the people disabled during the second Karabakh war. Issues of employment of our disabled war veterans are being addressed, and I am very glad that the private sector is responding positively to our call, which is only natural."

"The state has done a lot for the development of the private sector and for the activities of entrepreneurs," the president said. "Now the private sector and entrepreneurs should and do show their social responsibility. More than 200 entrepreneurs have joined the employment marathon and 160 disabled war veterans have already been employed."

"This is also an innovation," the president said. "The holding of employment marathons for this category of people reflects both the state policy and the maturity of our society, of course. Entrepreneurs have also joined this initiative with great enthusiasm, and I am confident that the scope of this initiative will continue to expand."

"As you know, a large-scale self-employment program has been implemented in our country in recent years," the president said. "Every year, we provide tools for those who want to be self-employed, and their number is growing. This year, there are plans that 16,000 people will be involved in the self-employment program."

"The state will provide them with funds, and thus they will be able to provide for their future themselves," the president said. "Among the 16,000 people involved in the self-employment program, more than 5,000 are martyr families and disabled veterans of the Karabakh war. In other words, this is an issue that is always in the spotlight."

"We have ordered the most modern prostheses for our servicemen who lost their hands, arms and legs in the war, and these prostheses are already being utilized," the president said. "About 100 disabled veterans of the second Karabakh war have already been provided with the highest quality prostheses produced by the world's leading companies, and these prostheses bring them back to normal life."

"With the help of these prostheses, a person can live normally, walk, run and even play football," the president said. "This is what we are doing. Of course, in addition to all these large-scale programs and initiatives, social payments have been made to 8,400 people who took part in the war."

"We have already established several rehabilitation centers, and our wounded servicemen are recovering there," the president said. "These are very large-scale and costly programs. But we are doing and will continue to do that. All the families of martyrs and disabled veterans of the Karabakh war should know that we are always with them – not in word but in deed."

"After all, everything is measured by deeds," the president said. "It is very easy to say good words, we have heard that, and during the second Karabakh war all our words reflected the truth. The Armenian side deceived its citizens, shamelessly lied, and it is now suffering from that. But our words are true. The words we give are fulfilled. All the promises made so far, including the restoration of our territorial integrity, have been fulfilled."

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Kyrgyzstan, China discuss topical cooperation issues
Kyrgyzstan, China discuss topical cooperation issues
Kyrgyzstan’s volume of industrial production makes KGS 154 bln
Kyrgyzstan’s volume of industrial production makes KGS 154 bln
Kazakhstan talks data on trade with EAEU countries over 5M2021
Kazakhstan talks data on trade with EAEU countries over 5M2021
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Central Bank of Azerbaijan learning from advanced int’l experience in development of insurance sector Finance 20:55
State always pays great attention to this category of people – not in word but in deed - President Aliyev Politics 20:53
We avenged our martyrs of first, second Karabakh wars on battlefield, we can be proud of that - Azerbaijani president Politics 20:52
Azerbaijan's Bank BTB completes 2Q2021 with net profit Finance 20:44
All families of martyrs, disabled veterans of Karabakh war should know that we are always with them - Azerbaijani president Politics 20:36
Our native land is Zangazur, Goycha district, Iravan. We will definitely return there - President Aliyev Politics 20:35
Azerbaijan holds joint meeting of working groups on mine clearance and civil-military coordination (PHOTO) Politics 20:28
Liabilities of Azerbaijan's Bank BTB increase as of 2Q2021 Finance 20:22
Number of Turkish job seekers in Azerbaijan decreases since early 2021 Turkey 19:51
Baku Stock Exchange puts short-term notes of Central Bank of Azerbaijan up for auction Finance 19:38
Total assets of Azerbaijani Bank BTB down in 2Q2021 Finance 19:31
Azerbaijani PM receives mayor of Tbilisi Politics 19:25
Mid-Term Ministerial Conference of Non-Aligned Movement held Politics 18:51
Anglo Asian Mining increases gold production in Azerbaijan in 2Q2021 Business 18:48
Azerbaijan to chair Non-Aligned Movement for another year Politics 18:47
Volume of loans issued for trade and services growing in Azerbaijan Finance 18:45
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry puts up mid-term state bonds for new auction Finance 18:21
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale July 17 Oil&Gas 18:09
Iran’s CBI declares amount of loans issued in housing and construction sector Finance 17:54
Iran provides certain loans in industrial and mining sectors Finance 17:54
Tbilisi Mayor's visit to Baku contributes to further deepening of Georgian-Azerbaijani relations - expert Georgia 17:53
Kyrgyzstan, China discuss topical cooperation issues Kyrgyzstan 17:46
Advisory Services Agreement signed between Islamic Corporation for Development of Private Sector and Uzbek Orient Finans Bank Uzbekistan 17:44
Bahar Azadi gold coin price still falling in Iran Finance 17:44
Attempted military coup was targeted against Turkey's people - ambassador Turkey 17:42
First ship docks at Haifa's new Bay Port Israel 17:40
Central Bank of Iran discloses amount of loans issued for agricultural sector Finance 17:34
Russia’s constructive dialogue with France will promote stability in Europe — Putin Russia 17:33
BlackRock profit beats as assets grow to a record $9.5 trillion US 17:32
Turkmenistan Ailrlines extend tender for turnkey construction of new airport Tenders 17:20
Iranian official talks possibility of reaching an agreement on JCPOA Politics 17:20
Iran reveals amount of COVID-19 vaccines to be imported per week Business 17:16
Ministery of Industry, Trade, and Mine of Iran issues order on mining auctions Business 17:15
Qatar Investment Authority sets up new advisory subsidiary in Singapore Arab World 17:12
Amount of loans issued by Iranian banks soars Finance 17:10
WB, Azerbaijani Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms, Communications to continue co-op Finance 17:06
Share of National Development Fund of Iran in crude oil, gas condensate exports revised Oil&Gas 16:55
Azerbaijani public prosecutor asks for long-year imprisonment of mercenary who fought in Karabakh for Armenia Politics 16:52
Uzbekistan publishes data on re-created enterprises Business 16:42
Iran unveils data on manufacturing enterprises under construction in Markazi Province Business 16:41
Prosecutor at Baku trial to ask punishment for merc who fought for Armenia in Karabakh war Politics 16:41
Georgian-Poland cooperation may include extraction of minerals from deposits - ministry Oil&Gas 16:37
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for July 14 Society 16:34
Iran boosts export of various plants Business 16:30
Azerbaijan confirms 146 more COVID-19 cases, 73 recoveries Society 16:29
New composition of Azerbaijan's Public Service Management Council approved Politics 16:27
Uzbekistan has promising potential in wind and solar power development - EBRD Oil&Gas 16:21
US McAfee company discloses most widespread malware in 1Q2021 ICT 16:06
Nike loses fight against EU probe into Dutch tax deal US 16:00
Volume of cargo loaded-unloaded in Iran’s Shahid Bahonar port increases Transport 15:51
Iran shares data on production of steel products Business 15:47
Georgia's budget spending to increase Finance 15:38
Funding for unified agro-project to increase in Georgia Finance 15:37
Azerbaijan to hold auction for vehicles of state entities Society 15:37
Saudi Arabia, UAE reach compromise oil output deal Arab World 15:30
Iran to launch numerous highway projects Business 15:28
Iran's saffron exporters feel pressure by foreign currency policy Business 15:26
Azerbaijan presents sports uniform of national team for Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo Society 15:25
Israeli high-tech raises record $11.9 billion in first half of 2021 Israel 15:20
Iran should offer refinery feedstock via Energy Exchange - CEO of Iran Energy Exchange Business 15:20
Putin, Kerry confirm that Russia and US have common interests in climate sphere Russia 15:19
Southern Gas Corridor is incredible success story - US expert Economy 15:15
Gold price in Azerbaijan rising Finance 15:03
Uzbekistan to purchase Russian trains for subway Transport 15:00
Iranian president emphasizes importance of JCPOA negotiations Politics 14:52
Azerbaijan's Azersu opens tender on water supply system construction services Tenders 14:51
Azerbaijan's Agrarian Service Agency signs contract for purchase of vehicles Economy 14:45
Georgia secures Pfizer vaccine Georgia 14:44
Victims give testimony at trial in Baku over Armenian terrorists who tortured Azerbaijani captives (PHOTO) Politics 14:40
BHOS graduate hits record in Azerbaijan Society 14:39
Iran's government issues license to big industries for building power plants Business 14:34
Kazakh national atomic company's subsidiary opens tender to buy batteries Tenders 14:31
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry firmly condemn Armenia's attempts to disrupt fragile peace in region Politics 14:31
Azerbaijani president attends inauguration of DOST center in Absheron (PHOTO) Politics 14:22
Azerbaijani president attends ceremony to give out apartments and cars to families of martyrs and war disabled in Khojasan settlement (PHOTO) Politics 14:18
Kazakhstan twofold decreases exports to Bulgaria amid COVID-19 Business 14:17
Azerbaijani president receives mayor of Tbilisi Politics 14:16
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for July 14 Society 14:00
Azerbaijani oil prices up Finance 13:44
Turkey reveals volume of cargo handled through local ports from China Turkey 13:44
Turkmenistan reveals number of registered domain names ICT 13:43
Activities in Iran’s Shahid Rajaee Port decrease Transport 13:42
Russian media outlet publishes article on Azerbaijan's liberated territories Politics 13:38
Over 5,000 members of families of martyrs and disabled during war attracted to self-employment program – President Aliyev Politics 13:35
Amount of loans issued to startups in Iran increase Finance 13:27
Azerbaijani currency rates for July 14 Finance 13:26
Iran's Persian Gulf Mobin Energy Company shares data on revenues Oil&Gas 13:17
We also solve problems of civilians deprived of their houses during war - Azerbaijani President Politics 13:16
First independent newspaper published in Soviet period Society 13:14
Azerbaijan resolving employment issues of war participants and private sector responds positively to appeals - President Aliyev Politics 13:13
State provided 10 thousand families of martyrs and veterans with apartments, private houses - President Aliyev Politics 13:06
Armenia fires at positions of Azerbaijani army in Nakhchivan direction, one wounded Politics 12:53
Kyrgyzstan’s volume of industrial production makes KGS 154 bln Kyrgyzstan 12:46
Government securities trading value down at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange Business 12:45
Lavrov, along with other SCO foreign ministers, received by Tajikistan’s president Tajikistan 12:40
U.S. consumer prices post largest gain in 13 years US 12:38
Prime Minister Modi and Jaishankar to chair UNSC meetings during Indian presidency next month Other News 12:32
Serum Institute of India to begin Sputnik V manufacturing from September: RDIF Other News 12:32
Azerbaijani ministry talks including citizens contraindicated to COVID-19 vaccine Society 12:29
German economic recovery at full swing - ministry Europe 12:26
All news