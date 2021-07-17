Azerbaijani president expresses condolences to Germany, Belgium (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 17:27

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sent letters of condolences to Federal President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier and King of Belgium Philippe on July 17, Trend reports.

“Dear Mr. President,

I was deeply saddened by the news of the significant loss of life and widespread destruction in the aftermath of massive flooding in western Germany.

Due to this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I offer my profound condolences to you, families of the victims and the people of Germany, wish a speedy recovery to the injured, and the earliest elimination of the natural disaster’s consequences.”

“Your Majesty,

I was deeply shaken by the news of the significant loss of life and devastation in the aftermath of flooding in your country.

Due to this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I offer my profound condolences to you, the families of the victims and the people of Belgium and wish a speedy recovery to the injured.”