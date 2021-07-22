Azerbaijani president views consequences of Armenia's missile attacks in Ganja

Politics 22 July 2021 21:06 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani president views consequences of Armenia's missile attacks in Ganja

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Ganja city as part of a trip to the western district of the country on July 22, Trend reports on July 22.

The president reviewed the consequences of crimes as a result of Armenia’s irresponsible missile strikes on civilians and energy infrastructure during the second Karabakh war.

Will be updated
