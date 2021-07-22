Azerbaijani president views consequences of Armenia's missile attacks in Ganja
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Ganja city as part of a trip to the western district of the country on July 22, Trend reports on July 22.
The president reviewed the consequences of crimes as a result of Armenia’s irresponsible missile strikes on civilians and energy infrastructure during the second Karabakh war.
