Azerbaijan, to some extent, shaping political agenda of Armenia - president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24

Trend:

Today, we are shaping the political agenda of Armenia to a certain extent, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to Azerbaijan Television, Trend reports.

"I cannot say that this is a large extent, but a certain extent, and this is reality. Armenia cannot form even 0.1 percent of our agenda, but we are shaping a certain political agenda in Armenia, and our opportunities will gradually expand," he said.

"“We have included the word “Zangazur Corridor” into political lexicon. Leading media not only of the region but also of the whole world speak and write about the Zangazur corridor. Why? We have done this through regular effort, and this is already a reality. We sent an agenda to Armenia – a peace treaty. Let them say that they don’t want it, that they are refusing. I have said many times and am saying again: we are ready to start negotiations. Is the war over? It is. Do you want peace, Armenia? Apparently you do. Then why not sign a peace treaty? Recognize our territorial integrity, let a peace treaty be signed and the delimitation of borders resolved," said the president.

"Notice that our agenda on this issue overlaps with that of the European Union, Turkey and Russia. They are talking about the need for carrying out delimitation work, and so are we. What does Armenia say? It says no and let Azerbaijan leave our lands. We are on our own land. We have created a new reality, and not only in the Karabakh zone. The new agenda leaves out the status issue, the word “Nagorno-Karabakh” is not used. We had to achieve this. These issues did not arise by themselves, they did not fall from the sky. Why? Courage, determination, correct steps and offensive policy," the president noted.

"Earlier I spoke about offensive diplomacy, it is in place, but now there is an offensive policy in general. And Armenia will have to reckon with this and accept new realities – whether it wants it or not. It must never forget that the iron fist is in place,” the head of state said.