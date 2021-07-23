Shooting continues on state border of Azerbaijan and Armenia - MoD
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23
Trend:
Shooting continues in the Kalbajar direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
Units of the Azerbaijani army suppress the attack with return fire.
