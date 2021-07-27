Azerbaijanis living abroad arrive in Shusha (PHOTO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 27

Trend:

Representatives of the Azerbaijani diaspora have arrived in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city in Karabakh, Trend Karabakh bureau reports on July 27.

Earlier, on July 27, dozens of compatriots living abroad arrived in Azerbaijan for their summer holidays. Considering that representatives of the diaspora are in their homeland, the State Committee for Diaspora Affairs of Azerbaijan organized their trip to the city of Shusha.

During the trip, representatives of the diaspora will visit the main square of Bazarbashi of the city of Shusha - the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, Jidir Plain, the square where the monuments subjected to Armenian vandalism are installed, the place where the Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations was signed, the house of Khurshudbanu Natavan, the Khan Gyzy spring, the Ganja Gate, mosques of Saatly, Ashagy and Yukhary Govkhar agha.

A meeting of representatives of the diaspora with the servicemen of the valiant Azerbaijani army, which gave Azerbaijan the joy of victory under the leadership of the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, is also planned.