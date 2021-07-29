Russia makes efforts to restore ceasefire regime on Armenian-Azerbaijani border - official
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29
Trend:
Russia has made a lot of efforts to restore the ceasefire regime on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and the work is underway, spokesman for the Russian president Dmitry Peskov told reporters, Trend reports on July 29 referring to TASS.
"The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border aggravated on July 29,” Peskov said. “You know that the representatives of Russia made a lot of efforts to restore the ceasefire.”
“The work is underway,” the spokesman added. “Russia continues to negotiate with Yerevan and Baku to ensure the full implementation of bilateral agreements."
