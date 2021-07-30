Final coating layer being applied on runway of Fuzuli int'l airport under construction in Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 11:57

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The final layer of coating is currently being applied on the runway of Fuzuli international airport, representative of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL) Valeh Amiraslanov told journalists, Trend reports on July 30.

According to Amiraslanov, preparations have been completed for applying an asphalt pavement to the steering track, and this work will begin in the near future.

He also said that work on the airport apron with an area of ​​60,000 square meters is over. The apron is designed for eight aircrafts.

Some 70 percent of the work in the terminal building has been completed. Metal structures have been fully installed, the representative noted.

Besides, according to him, roofing work is underway on the terminal. A 2.5-kilometer power transmission line has been built to supply the airport, and cable lines have been installed on the territory. Air navigation equipment and light signaling system for landing aircraft at night have been installed.

He noted that the airport is designed to receive aircraft weighing up to 400 tons.

The first test flight is scheduled for September 5, 2021, added Amiraslanov.