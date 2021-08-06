Deadline for planned completion of construction of Azerbaijani section of Zangezur corridor announced

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 6

Trend:

The construction of the section of the Zangezur corridor passing through Azerbaijan is planned to be completed in 2024, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads told Trend on Aug. 6.

The Horadiz-Jabrayil-Zangilan-Agbend section with a length of 123.8 kilometers of the Zangezur transport corridor is being designed and built on Azerbaijani territory, which will ensure a route with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.