Azerbaijan appoints new ambassador to Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.7

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the appointment of Ali Alizade to the post of ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Iran and permanent representative to the Organization of Economic Cooperation on August 7, Trend reports.

Earlier, by another order of the president, Buniyad Huseynov was recalled from the post of the extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of Azerbaijan to Iran and the permanent representative to the Organization for Economic Cooperation.