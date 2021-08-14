Two Azerbaijani servicemen killed in road accident in liberated Kalbajar
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 14
Trend:
Two Azerbaijani servicemen have been killed in a road accident in Kalbajar district (liberated from Armenian occupation), Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
As a result of an accident that occurred on the evening of August 13, Lieutenant Eldar Hasanli and sergeant-conscript Anar Jafarov were killed.
The fact is under investigation.
The leadership of the Ministry of Defense expresses its deepest condolences to the families and friends of the killed servicemen.
