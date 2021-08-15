Turkish-Azerbaijani unity is already a regional factor - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.15

Trend:

Turkish-Azerbaijani unity is already a regional factor, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in his interview with CNN Turk TV, Trend reports.

“It is natural for the Turkish and Azerbaijani flags to fly together. Our unity is eternal. The new generation, the young generation, your generation must follow our path. Because we have laid this foundation, lead the way, created a very strong alliance, created an unshakable unity. But politics is an area you have to work on every day. There should be no gaps for anyone to enter. Because there are some countries like that. Turkish-Azerbaijani unity is already a regional factor. Maybe someday it will become a global factor because we are already forming allied relations with other countries. This worries certain countries. They will try to go between us, they will try to provoke, create some fabrications. Therefore, the next generation must follow this path. This path must be eternal,” said the head of state.