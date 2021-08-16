No threat to lives of Azerbaijani peacekeepers in Kabul - MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 16

Trend:

There is currently no tension in the sector of Afghanistan's Kabul International Airport guarded by Azerbaijani peacekeepers, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, there is no threat to the lives of the peacekeeping personnel.

“Despite the tense situation in the region, the 120-man peacekeeping unit of the Azerbaijani Army continues to perform its duties together with the Turkish forces to ensure the security of the airport,” added the ministry.