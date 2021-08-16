Mehriban khanim is capturing spectacular views of Kalbajar. I am sure that this will be very interesting for those watching this footage - President Aliyev (VİDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.16

Trend:

In a video recorded in a car on the way to Kalbajar, President Ilham Aliyev says: “Mehriban khanim is capturing the spectacular views of Kalbajar as we admire the beautiful nature of Azerbaijan along the way. I am sure that this will be very interesting for those watching this footage. The forests of Kalbajar are already visible. As we know, Kalbajar has a very charming nature - mountains, valleys, forests.”

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has posted footages from her visit to Kalbajar and Lachin with President Ilham Aliyev on her official Instagram page.