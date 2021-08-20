Azerbaijani ombudsperson sends second part of report on Armenia's hate policy to int'l organizations (UPDATE)

Details added: the first version posted on 10:25

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 20

Trend:

Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsperson) of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva prepared and sent the second part of the 'Report on crimes and hate speech against Azerbaijanis' to international organizations, Trend reports citing the Ombudsman's Office.

The first part of the report was circulated on May 4, 2021.

The report is aimed at informing the world community about the results of the hate policy towards Azerbaijanis in Armenia and abroad during the first and second Karabakh wars [in the 1990s and 2020, respectively], as well as during the Tovuz events in July 2020 [when Armenian armed forces shelled Azerbaijani military positions and civil facilities along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in direction of Tovuz district], the facts of using hate rhetoric against Azerbaijanis in the Armenian segment of social networks.

In preparing the report, information from reliable sources and disseminated in social networks, as well as in local and foreign media were used.

In the report, the ombudsperson expressed concern over the fate of people who went missing during the first Karabakh war, disrespect of the political and military authorities of Armenia for human rights and freedoms, non-recognition of the rule of law and calls on international organizations, national human rights institutions to put an end to such actions which can lead to the emergence of new hotbeds of conflict.