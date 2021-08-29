Azerbaijan's restriction of traffic on Gerus-Gafan road became serious concern for Armenia

Politics 29 August 2021 13:53 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's restriction of traffic on Gerus-Gafan road became serious concern for Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 29

By Alper Ziya - Trend:

The restriction of traffic on the section of the Gerus-Gafan road passing through the territory of Azerbaijan has become very serious concern for the Armenian side.

Until now, Armenia freely used this road, which was dictated by the humane approach of Azerbaijan.

Restricting traffic on the Azerbaijani section of the road and regulating issues related to border control is the sovereign right of Azerbaijan, so nothing prevents it from taking the necessary measures.

The current situation is the result of Armenia's irresponsibility and provocations, to which it can always resort, as it was several days ago, when two Armenian servicemen unexpectedly attacked Azerbaijani border guard Ruslan Shiraliyev on the Gerus-Gafan road section near the Ashagy Jibikli village of Gubadli district.

Since the entire responsibility for what happened lies with the Armenian side, the situation called for proper response. Therefore, after the attack, Azerbaijan took the necessary operational measures and steps to regulate the traffic, and also put forward specific conditions.

Meanwhile, Armenia’s prime minister [Nikol Pashinyan], speaking at the government meeting the day before, said that the resumption of transport traffic through the settlements of Eyvazly and Chayzami can become a very good symbol of regional stability. It should be noted that Pashinyan, unlike in his previous speeches, named the Azerbaijani toponyms Eyvazly and Chayzami, instead of Armenian Karmrakar and Shurnukh.

In reality, Pashinyan is seriously concerned that the Azerbaijani side has restricted traffic on the section of the road.

"Azerbaijan demanded Armenia officially recognize 21 kilometers of the Gerus-Kafan road, including the two villages [Eyvazly and Chayzami], as Azerbaijani territory," Armenian political expert Stepan Danielyan said commenting the mentioned speech of Pashinyan. "The demand was fulfilled. At the government meeting, Prime Minister Pashinyan stated that the 21-km section is Azerbaijani territory. He also pronounced Azerbaijani names of the two villages."

Therefore, Armenia must understand that Azerbaijan always has the right to restrict the movement of transport on its territory, and in this case, Armenia mustn’t forget that its transport system may be paralyzed.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Bomb threat called in on Moscow-Gelendzhik flight from Domodedovo
Bomb threat called in on Moscow-Gelendzhik flight from Domodedovo
Russian aircraft with humanitarian cargo lands in quake-hit Haiti
Russian aircraft with humanitarian cargo lands in quake-hit Haiti
Russia hopes to expand humanitarian ties with Italy — Lavrov
Russia hopes to expand humanitarian ties with Italy — Lavrov
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Dursadaf Kerimova wins ninth gold for Azerbaijan at Paralympic Games in Tokyo (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 14:22
Geostat reveals PPI for services in Georgia Business 14:00
Azerbaijan's restriction of traffic on Gerus-Gafan road became serious concern for Armenia Politics 13:53
Turkish FM Cavushoglu, Blinken discuss developments in Afghanistan Turkey 13:29
Industrial enterprises put into operation in Iran's Bushehr Province Business 13:22
Iran may discover oil in Ardabil Province Oil&Gas 13:14
Georgia reports 2,669 new coronavirus cases for August 29 Georgia 12:37
Turkmenistan eyes transforming number of state-owned enterprises of trade ministry into open joint-stock companies Turkmenistan 12:15
India's COVID-19 tally rises to 32,695,030 Other News 11:47
Turkey's export of grains, legumes to Georgia surges in value Turkey 11:08
Iran sees increase in exports – IRICA Business 10:58
Azerbaijan's 7M2021 import of steel from Turkey rises Turkey 10:33
OSAGO insurance collections in Azerbaijani market increase Finance 10:27
Kazakhstan observes National Mourning Day today Kazakhstan 10:27
Financial volume of real estate market in Georgia's Batumi decreases Business 10:11
Saudi Arabia will not mark unvaccinated students absent in first two weeks of school Arab World 09:55
Iran shares data on its trade turnover Business 09:11
Singapore fully vaccinates 80% of population against COVID-19 Other News 09:04
EU ready to provide financial assistance for education reform in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 08:46
Cashless payments greatly contributing to dev't of Azerbaijan's economy - ministry Economy 08:00
5,993 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:37
Okinawa finds contaminants in Moderna COVID-19 vaccines- NHK Other News 06:51
Huawei distributes relief materials in Bangladesh's flood-hit district Other News 06:08
Maldives demands 6.5 mln USD for reef damaged by cargo ship Other News 05:14
Sri Lanka receives 300,000 doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine donated by China's PLA Other News 04:05
Tanzania expresses disappointment over Denmark's decision to shut down its embassy Other News 03:19
Arab League chief calls for accelerating efforts to form cabinet in Lebanon Arab World 02:23
UN reaffirms support to East Africa's industrialization drive Economy 01:37
Baghdad conference agrees to boost cooperation for regional stability Arab World 00:44
Number of facilities launched in Iran’s industry sector up Business 28 August 23:58
UK records another 32,406 coronavirus cases Europe 28 August 23:21
Increased unemployment rate relates to COVID-19 restrictions in Georgia - minister Business 28 August 23:02
Bahar Azadi gold coin price in Iran rebounds Finance 28 August 22:56
Turkey reports 17,912 COVID-19 cases, 245 deaths Turkey 28 August 21:49
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani athlete who won another gold medal at Summer Paralympic Games (PHOTO) Politics 28 August 20:51
Weekly review of major developments in Azerbaijan's transport sector Transport 28 August 20:45
Iraq to acquire Bayraktar TB2 UAV from Turkey Turkey 28 August 20:10
In first, India gives 10 million COVID-19 jabs in one day Other News 28 August 19:39
Iraq hosts summit aimed at easing regional tensions Arab World 28 August 19:37
UK ends civilian evacuation mission in Afghanistan: Ministry of Defense Europe 28 August 19:27
Iran FM: Mutual trust of regional states paving way for peace Politics 28 August 18:37
Georgia records increase in potato import Georgia 28 August 18:34
Turkmenistan to provide financial support to SMEs for software development projects Business 28 August 18:34
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale August 29 Oil&Gas 28 August 18:30
Azerbaijan extends term of weekend public transport restrictions Society 28 August 17:57
Azerbaijan extends special quarantine regime Society 28 August 17:36
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for Aug.28 Society 28 August 16:23
Azerbaijan confirms 4,241 COVID-19 cases, 3,366 recoveries Society 28 August 16:17
President Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani athletes who won next gold medals at Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games Politics 28 August 16:08
Azerbaijan's first VP congratulates Azerbaijani athletes who made achievements at Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games (PHOTO) Politics 28 August 15:52
Uzbek banks' aggregate net profit sees rise in 2021 Finance 28 August 15:01
Uzbek Navoiazot announces tender for carrying out dismantling work Tenders 28 August 14:55
US registers new diaspora organization of Azerbaijan Politics 28 August 14:43
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 28 August 14:42
India nearly doubles car imports from Turkey Turkey 28 August 14:41
Uzbekistan launches two new chemical plants Business 28 August 14:40
Kazakhstan-Lithuania trade down amid global pandemic Business 28 August 14:36
Azerbaijan to export processed leather to Europe Economy 28 August 14:29
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for August 28 Society 28 August 14:26
Latest data on cargo traffic from Morocco via Turkish ports published Turkey 28 August 14:26
Turkey releases data on goods moved from Malta via local ports in 7M2021 Turkey 28 August 14:23
Turkey shares data on goods shipment from Algeria via domestic ports Turkey 28 August 14:15
Turkey issues latest data on cargo handling from Netherlands via local ports Turkey 28 August 14:09
Volume of cargo handled from Spain through Turkish ports in 7M2021 unveiled Turkey 28 August 14:08
Quotations of liquid shares at Uzbek stock exchange increases Finance 28 August 13:59
Kazakhstan decreases exports of locally-made goods to Denmark Business 28 August 13:50
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 28 August 13:49
Azerbaijan sees more insurance payments in local market for 7M2021 Finance 28 August 13:33
Volume of goods shipped via Turkish ports from China in 7M2021 unveiled Turkey 28 August 13:33
France completes its operation on evacuation from Afghanistan Europe 28 August 13:17
Bomb threat called in on Moscow-Gelendzhik flight from Domodedovo Russia 28 August 13:14
Turkey discloses latest data on cargo shipment via local ports from Lebanon Turkey 28 August 13:02
Turkmenistan, Danish Haldor Topsoe negotiate construction of small-sized gas chemical plant Oil&Gas 28 August 13:01
Photographer Reza Deghati names pollution of Okhchuchay river ecological disaster (PHOTO) Politics 28 August 13:00
Uzbekistan to receive additional doses of Russian Sputnik-V COVID-19 vaccine Uzbekistan 28 August 12:58
Azerbaijan introduces new coronavirus-related rules for attending weddings Society 28 August 12:55
"Masters of Artillery Fire" contest continues (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 28 August 12:55
Georgia reports 4,247 new coronavirus cases for August 28 Georgia 28 August 12:52
29 years pass since genocide committed by Armenians against Azerbaijanis in Goranboy's Balligaya village (PHOTO) Politics 28 August 12:48
Azerbaijani judoka grabs gold at Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympics (PHOTO) Society 28 August 12:08
Iran's minister calls to speed up clearing medicine from customs Iran 28 August 12:06
New entry rules come into force for passengers travelling from Azerbaijan to Russia Society 28 August 12:03
Gasoline falls on most of Iran's petroleum product export Oil&Gas 28 August 11:52
Uzbekistan introduces 'special regime' for development of AI technologies ICT 28 August 11:48
Turkmenistan eyes becoming member of Islamic Trade Finance Corporation Turkmenistan 28 August 11:44
Armenia must abandon hatred policy towards Azerbaijan - Journalists' Association of Peru Politics 28 August 11:41
Government Trading Corporation of Iran makes payments to local wheat farmers Business 28 August 11:38
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani athletes who won gold medals at Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games Politics 28 August 11:25
Uzbek Ministry of Health publishes COVID-19 data for Aug. 28 Uzbekistan 28 August 11:23
Iran to launch new facilities in mining sector Business 28 August 11:22
Azerbaijan demands Armenia to clarify fate of its citizens taken prisoner and hostages Politics 28 August 11:18
Azerbaijan's int'l co-op on oil and gas ensures its financial stability - Russian expert Oil&Gas 28 August 11:13
Iranian currency rates for August 28 Finance 28 August 11:07
Renaissance Capital predicts growth of Azerbaijan's GDP Finance 28 August 11:05
Turkmen state concern to buy chemical products via tender Tenders 28 August 10:36
Uzbek President Mirziyoyev sends condolences to Joe Biden Uzbekistan 28 August 10:35
Kazakhstan’s oil-producing company opens tender to buy engines Tenders 28 August 10:09
Death toll rising in Kazakhstan's military base explosion Kazakhstan 28 August 09:56
Russian aircraft with humanitarian cargo lands in quake-hit Haiti Russia 28 August 09:49
Azerbaijani oil rising in price Finance 28 August 09:40
All news