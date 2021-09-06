President Ilham Aliyev awards Azerbaijani Paralympians and coaches for high results (UPDATE)

Details added: the first version posted on 15:19

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the establishment of awards for Azerbaijani athletes with disabilities and their coaches for the high results at the XVI Summer Paralympic Games, held in Tokyo, on September 6, Trend reports.

In accordance with the order, athletes with disabilities of Azerbaijan and their coaches were awarded for the best results at the XVI Summer Paralympic Games in the following amounts:

- to each athlete who took the first place – 200,000 manat ($117,650), to his/her personal coach – 100,000 manat ($58,820);

- to each athlete who took second place – 100,000 manat, to his/her personal coach – 50,000 manat ($29,410);

to each athlete who took third place - 50,000 manat, to his/her personal coach – 25,000 manat ($14,710).

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan was instructed to resolve the issues arising from the order.