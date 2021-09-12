Vehicles of other countries cannot enter the territory of Azerbaijan without the consent of the country - Defense Ministry UPDATE

Details added, first version posted 14:08

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12

Trend:

Legal entities and individuals of other countries and their vehicles cannot enter the territory of Azerbaijan without the consent of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and such cases are a violation of the laws of the country, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The ministry noted that this contradicts the trilateral statement signed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the President of the Russian Federation and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia on November 10, 2020, and a request was made to prevent such cases.

