Azerbaijan - Turkey joint exercises continue (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 14
By Orkhan Nabiyev - Trend:
The joint exercises with the participation of Azerbaijani and Turkish servicemen are ongoing in Çanakkale Province, Trend reports, referring to the Twitter publication of Turkish Ministry of National Defense.
"The joint exercises of Azerbaijani servicemen who are in Turkey within the framework of the “Qardaş briqada” (Brothers brigade) project are underway at the command of the 18th Mechanized Infantry Brigade in Çanakkale," the publication says.
