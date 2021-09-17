'Hiroshima of Caucasus' - this is how foreign observers call Azerbaijan's war-torn Aghdam

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.27

By Farid Zohrabov - Trend:

Foreign observers called Azerbaijan’s Aghdam (liberated from Armenian occupation), the 'Hiroshima of the Caucasus', Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan, Sabina Aliyeva told the Karabakh Bureau of Trend.

“On Sept. 17, in Aghdam city, we have investigated the facts of crimes committed by Armenia in the territories of Azerbaijan during the period of occupation. Aghdam was one of the most modern and beautiful cities. Now we see a city razed to the ground, destroyed,” said the ombudsman.

“This is a crime against the Azerbaijani people and state, the cultural heritage of Azerbaijan. The facts we have collected here will be presented in court proceedings in the international legal plane. In world practice, a claim for compensation is put forward for this, and in this case, these reports are of great importance,” Aliyeva stressed.

The delegation of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Ombudsman Association (OICOA) member states, which arrived in Azerbaijan on September 14 at the invitation of the Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva, visited Aghdam on September 17 to carry out a mission to investigate the crimes of Armenia in the Azerbaijani territories during the occupation period.

The mission aims to monitor the consequences of the acts of vandalism committed by Armenians against social, cultural and historical sites in Aghdam.

Based on the monitoring results, a report will be prepared, which will be sent to international organizations.