Azerbaijani FM meets Turkish FM in New York
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 21
Trend:
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov met with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in New York, Trend reports via Jeyhun Bayramov's Twitter post.
"We met with my brother Mevlut Cavusoglu at the 76th session of the UN General Assembly," the Azerbaijani FM wrote.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijani president, first lady attend inauguration of new building of Baku European Lyceum (PHOTO)