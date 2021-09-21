Azerbaijani FM meets Turkish FM in New York

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 21

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov met with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in New York, Trend reports via Jeyhun Bayramov's Twitter post.

"We met with my brother Mevlut Cavusoglu at the 76th session of the UN General Assembly," the Azerbaijani FM wrote.