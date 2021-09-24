Religious monuments in Aghdam barbarously destroyed - Head of OIC Commission

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 24

By Khumay Aghajanova - Trend:

Religious monuments in Aghdam were being barbarously destroyed for almost 30 years, the chairman of the Independent Standing Commission on Human Rights of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Said Mohamed Abdulla Omair Alghfeli, told Trend's Karabakh Bureau.

The chairman is in Aghdam for the first time, as part of a mission to investigate the facts of Armenia's crimes in the Azerbaijani territories during the occupation.

"The destruction seen here causes great regret. Acts of cultural and religious vandalism are disrespectful for people's religious feelings and are a gross violation of basic human rights," the chairman said.

"We saw the destroyed villages and settlements, witnessed the violation of property rights. We saw what people who were forced to leave these lands had to go through, what kind of losses they withstood," the head of the commission said.

On September 24, a delegation of five representatives of the Independent Permanent Commission on Human Rights of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) started its visit to Aghdam. The members of the delegation will first get acquainted with the situation in Aghdam and then go to Terter and Ganja.