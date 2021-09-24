UNHRC on Azerbaijan's initiative makes statement on mine impact on human rights

Politics 24 September 2021 20:20 (UTC+04:00)
UNHRC on Azerbaijan's initiative makes statement on mine impact on human rights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 24

Trend:

During the general discussions at the ongoing 48th session of the Human Rights Council, upon the initiative of Azerbaijan and 27 UN member states from different regions of the world, a joint statement was made on the impact of landmines on human rights, the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

The Human Rights Council in a statement on this topic refers to the negative impact of anti-personnel mines on human rights, including the rights to life, health, security and socio-economic rights, and invites countries to exchange experience and information in the field of mine clearance.

The statement also calls the UN, its specialized agencies and other states to support the countries affected by mines.

