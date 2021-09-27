Armenia needs to hand over all mine maps of Azerbaijan's liberated lands in its possession - PACE
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27
By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:
Armenia needs to hand over all the mine maps of Azerbaijani liberated lands in its possession, Paul Gavan, Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) rapporteur for the 'Humanitarian consequences of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan' said, Trend reports.
Gavan made the statement during the Autumn Session of PACE.
He pointed out that the issue of the landmines is an important one, since the zone, which has was under Armenian occupation is one of the most mined in the world.
"The recent handover of the mine maps by the Armenia is welcome, but I want to be very clear: Armenia needs to hand over all the maps in its possession,” Gavan said.
