There's opportunity to rebuild S.Caucasus, that's secure, prosperous - EU Special Rep

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27

There is an opportunity to rebuild South Caucasus that is secure, prosperous and at peace, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar said, Trend reports citing Klaar’s Twitter.

Klaar made the statement on the occasion of September 27 – the Remembrance Day in Azerbaijan.

“Today our thoughts are with those who have lost loved ones in the 44-day war and 30 years of conflict. The scars have not yet healed but there is an opportunity to rebuild a South Caucasus that is secure, prosperous and at peace. The European Union stands with its partners to achieve this aim,” he wrote.

The decision was made to annually mark September 27 as Remembrance Day in Azerbaijan, upon President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev’s order dated December 2, 2020, as a sign of deep respect for the memory of martyrs - soldiers and officers who heroically fought in the second Armenia-Azerbaijan Karabakh war and sacrificing their lives, who raised the Azerbaijani flag in the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.