Baku holds press-conference of Azerbaijani and Czech FMs (PHOTO/VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 30
Trend:
A joint press conference of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Czech counterpart Jakub Kulhanek was held in Baku on September 30, Trend reports.
The Czech minister paid an official visit to Azerbaijan on Sept. 30.
Earlier, Kulhanek was received by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
The one-on-one and expanded meetings of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic were also held.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Signing of peace agreement between Azerbaijan, Armenia can ensure prosperity of S.Caucasus - Czech FM
Azerbaijan, Czech Republic have great potential to co-op in restoration of Azerbaijan's liberated lands - FM
Islamic Corporation for Dev't of Private Sectorm UN launch research paper on 'Role of Awqaf in Vision 2030 and SDGs in Saudi Arabia'
End of Karabakh conflict opened ample opportunity for economic integration of South Caucasus - US analyst
European Gymnastics President Farid Gayibov to face Japanese Morinari Watanabe in next FIG President elections
Restoration of transportation links to bring long-term economic benefit to South Caucasus - Belarusian ambassador
Azerbaijani National Anthem to be performed at monument openings for Second Karabakh War Heroes in foreign countries
Director of National Gymnastics Arena in Baku talks conditions created for athletes, spectators (VIDEO)