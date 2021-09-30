Baku holds press-conference of Azerbaijani and Czech FMs (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 30

Trend:

A joint press conference of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Czech counterpart Jakub Kulhanek was held in Baku on September 30, Trend reports.

The Czech minister paid an official visit to Azerbaijan on Sept. 30.

Earlier, Kulhanek was received by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The one-on-one and expanded meetings of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic were also held.