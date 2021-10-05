Defense ministries of Azerbaijan, Georgia sign plan of bilateral co-op (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 5

Trend:

The Defense Ministries of Azerbaijan and Georgia signed a plan of bilateral cooperation, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

On October 5, the Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, who is on an official visit to Georgia, met with the Minister of Defense of Georgia, Juansher Burchuladze.

The sides exchanged views on various areas of military cooperation and other issues of mutual interest.

It was noted that under the leadership of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia in the field of defense is developing steadily.

Touching upon the military-political situation in the region, the sides stressed the importance of mutual support for the territorial integrity of between the two countries, noting that the development of bilateral military cooperation will contribute to ensuring stability and security in the region.

Hasanov expressed his gratitude to the Georgian side for supporting Azerbaijan's rightful position during the second Karabakh war.

It was noted that the "Eternity-2021" computer-assisted trilateral joint command and staff exercises being held in Georgia are a clear evidence of friendship and cooperation between the countries.

Following up the meeting bilateral cooperation plan was signed between the ministries of defense of Azerbaijan and Georgia.

It was noted that the expansion of cooperation in the field of defense will contribute to the further deepening and development of relations between the two countries.