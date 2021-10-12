Azerbaijan, NATO discuss issues of partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 12

Trend:

First Deputy Minister of Azerbaijan - Chief of General Staff of the Azerbaijani army, Lieutenant General Karim Valiyev met with Chief of the Partnerships Directorate of the NATO Allied Powers Command Operations, Rear Admiral Bulent Turan, on October 12, Trend reports citing the Ministry of National Defense of Azerbaijan.

Greeting the guest, Valiyev noted that after the victory of Azerbaijan in the second Karabakh war, won under the leadership of the President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the combat readiness of the Azerbaijani army and the morale of the personnel increased even more.

Valiyev noted the positive results achieved by the units of the Azerbaijani army within the framework of the concept of operational capabilities, stressing the importance of continuing cooperation.

In turn, Turan highly appreciated the activities of the Azerbaijani army in all areas of partnership with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Moreover, a thorough exchange of views took place on the prospects for the development of cooperation with NATO, the parties discussed military, military-technical, military-educational, military-medical and other issues of mutual interest.