Azerbaijani president, first lady meet with members of Fuzuli district's general public
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have visited Fuzuli district.
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva met with members of the general public of the district.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijani president, first lady view conditions created in Fuzuli Central City Park, plant trees there
First concert of Azerbaijan's trio under leadership Isfar Sarabsky takes place as part of European tour (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry shares publication in connection with anniversary of Armenia's missile attack on Ganja
Information about firing of Azerbaijani army in direction of Arazdeyen does not reflect truth - Ministry of Defense
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev addresses the nation on October 17, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Post-conflict reconstruction projects launched by President Ilham Aliyev is unprecedented - Aide to President (VIDEO)
Over past 25-30 years, no country independently conducted such large-scale reconstruction in post-conflict period - aide to Azerbaijani president
Armenia must take serious and positive steps to open communications - Azerbaijani president's assistant (Exclusive)
Azerbaijan's Karabakh to be famous for its "smart cities" and agricultural products - Turkish ambassador
Representatives of diplomatic corps view restoration work in liberated territories of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
During former occupation of Sugovushan, Armenia deprived vast lands of water - aide to Azerbaijani president (PHOTO)