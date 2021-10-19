Azerbaijani president receives Slovak FM (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted 12:17

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 19

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovakia Ivan Korczak on October 19, Trend reports.

The sides hailed the development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Slovakia and pointed out the active political contacts. The importance of reciprocal visits was underlined in this regard.

Korczak noted that Slovakia considers Azerbaijan as a country with good opportunities for economic cooperation, saying that the Slovak side attaches great importance to President Ilham Aliyev's support for efforts to develop economic relations with Azerbaijan. The minister hailed the importance of improving the legal basis for expanding economic cooperation.

Korczak also expressed the Slovak companies’ keenness to be closely involved in construction and renovation projects in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

In addition, the minister noted that Slovakia is committed to the principles of territorial integrity and sovereignty of states, adding that on this basis, Slovakia supports the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

The sides exchanged views on prospects for cooperation and bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union.