Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva meet with public representatives of Zangilan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 20
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva made a trip to Zangilan district on October 20, Trend reports.
The head of state and the first lady met with public representatives of the district.
