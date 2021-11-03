More than 3,000 people to be released in Azerbaijan under amnesty for Victory Day
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 3
Trend:
More than 3,000 people will be released in Azerbaijan under amnesty in connection with Victory Day [marked on Nov. 8 to commemorate liberation of Azerbaijani territories from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Second Karabakh War], Trend reports on Nov. 3.
