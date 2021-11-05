Safe conditions can be created in region - aide to Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 5

From now on, it is possible to create absolutely safe conditions in the region, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said on Nov. 5 speaking at the "44-Day Victory Path" conference at the ADA University in Baku, Trend reports.

According to Hajiyev, over the past 25-30 years, no country in the post-war period has carried out reconstruction and construction work of such a scale.

Hajiyev noted that Azerbaijan has to rebuild more than nine cities from scratch, as they are completely destroyed by Armenia.

"Azerbaijan's proposals are obvious. President Ilham Aliyev said that Azerbaijan is ready for peace talks. From now on, it is possible to create completely safe conditions in the region," he said.