It is time to implement plans to launch 3+3 format – Russian MFA
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 10
Trend:
The Russian foreign ministry thinks that it is time to implement the plans to launch the 3+3 format with the participation of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey, Russia, Armenia, and Iran, Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said during a weekly briefing, Trend reports.
“We proceed from the fact that the 3+3 format meets the interests of all regional countries,” Zakharova said.
