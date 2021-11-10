It is time to implement plans to launch 3+3 format – Russian MFA

Politics 10 November 2021 18:25 (UTC+04:00)
It is time to implement plans to launch 3+3 format – Russian MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 10

Trend:

The Russian foreign ministry thinks that it is time to implement the plans to launch the 3+3 format with the participation of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey, Russia, Armenia, and Iran, Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said during a weekly briefing, Trend reports.

“We proceed from the fact that the 3+3 format meets the interests of all regional countries,” Zakharova said.

