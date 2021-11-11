Zangazur corridor to contribute to development of Turkic world - Turkish FM (UPDATE)

11:56

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 11

By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:

The Zangazur corridor will contribute to the development of the Turkic world, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the countries participating in the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States (Turkic Council) in Istanbul, Trend reports on Nov. 11.

According to Cavusoglu, to connect the economies of the Turkic-speaking states with each other, it is necessary to strengthen cooperation in the field of logistics.

“The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor) passing through the Caspian Sea will be strengthened by the Zangazur Corridor. This corridor will contribute to the well-being of the Turkic world. To use this contribution, it is necessary to make trade among the countries of the Turkic Council easier,” he said.