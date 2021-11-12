We stand in solidarity with President Ilham Aliyev that insulting participants of Great Patriotic War, glorification of Nazism are unacceptable - Russian expert (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 12

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

We stand in solidarity with President Ilham Aliyev that insulting the participants of the Great Patriotic War and the glorification of Nazism are unacceptable, Editor-in-Chief of the authoritative Russian National Defense magazine, well-known military expert Igor Korotchenko said during the meeting of Russian experts, deputies with youth and a round table at the Russian Information and Cultural Center in Baku, Trend reports.

"We see the praise of the Nazis in Armenia. A monument to Garegin Nzhdeh has been erected in the center of Yerevan, which is a bad indicator. Also, in the liberated lands of Azerbaijan, we see burnt territories, barbarism against cemeteries, monuments, mosques and other cultural centers. Armenia shelled the peaceful cities of Azerbaijan, which is an indicator of the glorification of Nazism. All these facts are a challenge to humanity. We remember that the issue of the inadmissibility of Nazism was raised by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. We stand in solidarity with President Ilham Aliyev that insulting the participants of the Great Patriotic War and the glorification of Nazism are unacceptable," he said.

Korotchenko noted that Azerbaijan made a huge contribution to the overall victory in the Great Patriotic War.

"Without Baku oil, victory in the Second World War would have been impossible. This victory is our common foundation for rapprochement. It is known that Azerbaijan also celebrates May 9 as a Victory Day," he added.

