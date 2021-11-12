Personal contacts between Azerbaijani, Russian Presidents aimed at developing national interests - expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 12

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The personal contacts between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Russia Vladimir Putin are aimed at developing national interests and no one will be able to spoil these relations, Editor-in-Chief of the authoritative Russian National Defense magazine, well-known military expert Igor Korotchenko said on Nov. 12 during a meeting of experts and members of the State Duma of the Russian Federation with youth and roundtable discussion at the Russian Information and Culture Center in Baku, Trend reports.

Korotchenko stressed that there are friendly relations between the presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia for the benefit of their countries and peoples.

“Our countries not only are allies, but we also have a lot in common,” the expert said. “Azerbaijan, like Russia, is a self-sufficient country. Russia has always supported Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.”

