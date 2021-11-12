Head of Trend News Agency’s Foreign Projects Directorate talks about significance of TURKIC.World platform (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 12

The TURKIC.World platform of the Turkic world was created, Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan were the first countries which joined it, head of the Foreign Projects Directorate of Trend News Agency, Rufiz Hafizoglu said during his speech in the "Esas mesele" (Main Issue) show on AzTV channel, Trend reports.

Hafizoglu said that it is very important to receive reliable information from a single source, rather than from the structures demonstrating a hostile position in relation to any country.

“I think that great attention will still be paid to strengthening the information platform among the Turkic-speaking countries in the future,” the head of the directorate added. “Maybe there will be an opportunity to create a single TV channel in the future.”

“In this context, Azerbaijan once again overtook everyone and launched the TURKIC.World project, which is a joint media platform of the Turkic-speaking countries, to which other Turkic-speaking countries have already joined, and today we see the results,” Hafizoglu said.

Hafizoglu said that the Turkic-speaking countries understand that information war is very important.

“We have witnessed an information war against Azerbaijan since the moment of occupation of the lands, especially during the 44-day Second Karabakh War,” head of the directorate said.

“No matter how we fight against this, we managed to take successful steps in this sphere only during the past year,” Hafizoglu said.

The head of the directorate added that the interviews that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev gave to the international media outlets during the 44-day war once again testified to the importance of information.