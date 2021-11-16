Azerbaijani Armed Forces capture large number of trophies - defense ministry (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted 16:11

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 16

Trend:

The provocations that have recently been carried out by the Armenian Armed Forces on the territory of the Kalbajar and Lachin districts have become more intense, deputy head of the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, Lieutenant Colonel Anar Eyvazov said at a briefing in connection with the recent provocations committed by the Armenian troops against Azerbaijan on the state border, Trend reports.

"Armenian servicemen suddenly launched an attack on Nov. 16 at about 11:00 (GMT+4) to seize heights in this direction of the state border and settle on more advantageous positions to achieve military superiority," Eyvazov said.

According to Eyvazov, the Armenian units, which concentrated additional manpower, military and special equipment, including artillery installations, at positions located in the Basarkechar district and the Garakils district, subjected to intensive shelling from small arms of various calibers, artillery installations and grenade launchers to the positions of the Azerbaijani army in direction of Kalbajar and Lachin districts, attacked military posts.

"As a result of the attack, two servicemen of the Azerbaijani army were injured. The first aid was immediately rendered to the wounded. Nothing threatens their lives. In order to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces, Azerbaijani units located in the Kalbajar and Lachin directions immediately took operational measures," Eyvazov said.