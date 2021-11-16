Azerbaijani, Russian defense ministers hold phone talks
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 16
Trend:
Defense Minister of the Russian Federation, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu held phone talks with Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov in connection with the situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Equitable energy transition possible together with traditional energy sources – Azerbaijan’s energy minister
Military attaches, reps of int’l organizations accredited in Azerbaijan informed on situation at state border (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani finance minister talks expenditures from state budget to be provided for defense, security
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's office investigates explosion of mined car, used by Major General Hikmat Hasanov
Azerbaijan’s parliament congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on being awarded with highest order of Turkic World