FMs of Azerbaijan, Germany hold political consultations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.17

Trend:

Regular political consultations were held between the foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Germany, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

According to the ministry, the consultations were held between the Azerbaijani delegation headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and the German delegation headed by the Foreign Ministry's plenipotentiary for Eastern Europe, the Caucasus and Central Asia Matthias Luttenberg.

During the consultations, the current state of relations between the two countries was analyzed, the parties exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation. The presence of broad opportunities for the development of bilateral economic ties was noted.

Also, relations in the spheres of culture, science and education were discussed, the activities of the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) and the Goethe Center in Baku were positively assessed.

Khalafov informed the opposite side in detail about the situation in the region after the 44-day second Karabakh war and the signing of trilateral statements, the scale of destruction in the liberated territories and the work carried out there to restore and build.

In turn, Luttenberg expressed satisfaction with his visit to Azerbaijan, noting that Germany is interested in developing cooperation with Azerbaijan in various fields.

In addition, the parties discussed issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Germany within the framework of international organizations.

The meeting also exchanged views on other regional and international issues of mutual interest.